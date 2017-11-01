The Weinstein Accusers Now All Hanging Out

There are many things that drive men to form social unions. Largely mutual sports team fandom. Followed closely by "he lives close by and he's not horrible and I need somebody to grab a beer with". There is no third, with the exception of overseas combat fast friends which affects fewer and fewer Americans with each passing generation.

Women have exponentially more reasons to form klatches. Up to and including, Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted us in the 90's and we told everybody about it almost seven weeks ago now. Asia Argento, Rose McGowan, and Annabella Sciorra got together over the Thanksgiving holiday to laugh and drink wine and eat a meal prepared by Anthony Bourdain, since he's Argento's older celebrity boyfriend. Sort of what Weinstein wanted to be, but he couldn't cook, only eat.

The three women bonded over their empowering decades late take down of Weinstein, discussing their individual entry points into the fat man's world of sexual harassment. Three women, three different never shared victim stories. Hanging out and eating turkey. Naturally, after the evening was over and all Twitter poems and girl power odes had been written, the actresses went back to backbiting and trying to destroy what was left of each other's careers. If only they had skipped the curried yams and gathered to plot Weinstein's murder.

There are thousands of places to act in this country. Untold number of theater companies, amateur playhouses, independent filmmakers, Shakespeare in the Park, and, of course, children's parties. People dying to be famous movie stars are an entirely different breed. Hollywood is a disgusting place that attracts largely reprobates and empty people desperate to fill all kinds of holes. The reprobates are far more interesting if you're looking for dinner guests.

Hollywood isn't exactly a brothel, but that's not a bad starting point for a general metaphor. Imagine all the horrible latter day victim stories coming out. Now imagine they say it happened while maneuvering a fledgling career in a seedy whorehouse. Less hysteria, more perspective.