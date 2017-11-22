Women Are Innovators Too

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears will go down in history for starting the selfie revolution. What have you personally contributed to society? I bet it’s no where near as great as taking your own self portrait. Hilton is taking full credit for her invention. But it didn’t take long for the haters to challenge Hilton’s claims with silly things like facts. It’s crazy the arguments that occur on Twitter between two opposing parties that both have too much time on their hands to tweet. Even if the world found the first person to ever take a selfie who would really care?

On Sunday, Paris Hilton announced on Twitter that she and Britney Spears invented the selfie back in 2006, but it didn’t take long before Twitter users began to disprove her claim “11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie!” Hilton enthusiastically proclaimed alongside two selfies of the two starlets that served as a receipt for her boast.

If Paris can’t officially claim self portrait photography maybe she can trademark night vision POV porn. I believe she was one of the first people to break that door down. Of course there weren’t many behind her to follow. It’s hard trying to rub one out with a SEAL Team Six scope filter. I was looking for Saddam to flank her position the first time I saw it. Plus it had a very snuff film like feel. But it was a first. Now everyone will have to admit that Hilton is trailblazer of sorts. Thank you Paris for all of your amazing contributions to humanity.

11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie! pic.twitter.com/1byOU5Gp8J — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 19, 2017

