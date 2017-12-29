Blake Griffen’s Relationship Forcing Fatherhood

Blake Griffen is great when it comes to basketball but not so much when it comes to claiming his kid. But thanks to the promising new lifestyle that comes with dating Kendall Jenner he finally wants to be held legally responsible for the prior commitment known as his child. Blake is striving to beat his ex-fiancee Brynn Cameron to the punch when it comes to cutting her an 18-year-long child care check after telling her and his kid to get lost. I’m lost trying to figure out who is more shallow in this situation. Brynn who bedded NFL Quarterback Matt Leinart for one kid then an NBA player for her second or Blake for sacrificing a healthy relationship with his child just to be accepted into the Kardashian Klan.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Blake Griffin has filed to legally establish paternity over the two kiddos (Finley and Ford) he has with ex-fiancée Brynn Cameron. According to The Blast, the NBA star's legal move is likely the first steps in securing a court ordered custody and child support agreement. It's said the basketball stud filed the paperwork not long after he started dating Kendall Jenner. Unsurprisingly, Miz Cameron has filed her own response as she's seeking joint custody with Griffin, BUT wants the judge to establish child support based off of Blake's annual salary. This is a smart financial move on Brynn's part as the 28-year-old signed a $173 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this year. Although Cameron will probably walk away from this with a decent chunk of change, we expect that Griffin's legal team will argue the support sum. To make matters worse, it's believed that Blake's ex is VERY salty about his new romance with the supermodel.

We all make mistakes in life but those mistakes are magnified that much more when you’re making millions of dollars. Brynn is going for Blake’s jugular when it comes to bleeding his bank account. Matt is paying 15K a month just for the first kid and Blake has a 173 million dollar contract that will be milked if Cameron manages to find a competent attorney. Amazing how these athletes make more money than most people dream of but still refuse to invest in buying protection.

