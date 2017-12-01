Blind Item: Director And B-List Wife Holiday Wine Bottle Hurling

I'm going to do a blind item on here because I think you guys will have some fucked up guesses that will probably end up being true. Because, Hollywood. This one I came across today (below) describes to a T a normal Tuesday for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard when they were together, but they weren't married and only Depp would have the guts to refer to himself as a director. And calling Heard B-list is generous. So my guess is Milla Jovovich and Paul W. S. Anderson? Or maybe it was Madonna and Guy Richie back in the day? If so too bad he didn't have better aim. Kidding? Head to the comments and let us know which celebrity success story we're reading about.



I'm shocked the police weren't called. Apparently after both getting drunk at a holiday party, this director and his B list actress wife known more for what she wears than her acting got into a huge fight at home. It involved the director at one point throwing an empty wine bottle at the head of his wife which missed. She grabbed the neck of the bottle when he came after her and slashed him with it before running into a bedroom and locking the door. She then called a friend rather than the police to come get her.

