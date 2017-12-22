Blind Item: Rock Star Sang About Raping 13-Year-Old Girl In Hit Song

This Blind Item, like most of them I guess, could apply to about 80% of the celebrities even vaugly in the category. All of the guesses that I'm seeing reference trash hair band members who were definitely having sex with teenagers - especiall Axl Rose and the song "Sweet Child O' Mine" - but I'm going to go with Dave Matthews and "Crash Into Me" because I think he fucking sucks and that would be hilarious. I mean terrible but hilarious. Check out the Blind Item below and let us know who the serial rapist to the stars is in the comments.

It is hard to believe it has been this long, but the person I spoke to is in her early 40's now. She says that she thinks she is the inspiration for one of the songs written by this permanent A list singer/band. She says that when she was 13, she had sex with the lead singer of the group and he knew how old she was. She says it was consensual, but, come on, she was 13 and he was about a decade older. She does say that after the first time, when he was abusing drugs he would call her over to his place and start out nicely but then would rape her or beat her while they were having sex. She says this went on for about four months until she found out he was doing the same thing to several other teens at her school. Later when she heard one of their songs, it was almost word for word, their sexual experiences.

H/T: crazydaysandnights