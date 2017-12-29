Chance The Rapper Believes Netflix Bright Movie Is Racist

The same gentleman who melodically reinforced a stereotype that African-Americans with dreadlocks are rambunctious melanin laden henchmen willing to assault record label execs with a wave of a finger wants to call out Netflix for racism. Bright was an alright movie and I’m certain anyone with a brain could see the otherworldly representation of race in the movie. Orcs represented the black struggle, humans were working class whites, and elves where obviously the Jewish elite. But Chance The Rapper believes black people once again got the short end of the stick in this movie. I’d be more upset as a Mexican because once again the group was typecast as cholos in LA.

"I found the way they tried to illustrate americas racism through the mythical creatures to be a little shallow," he tweets. "I always feel a lil cheated when I see allegorical racism in movies cause that racism usually stems from human emotion or tolerance but not by law or systems the way it is in real life. The characters in #Bright live in a timeline where racism is gone... cause we hate ork now." Chance pointed to a controversial scene where Smith’s character says, “Fairy lives don’t matter,” in reference to the Black Lives Matter movement. In response to that particular criticism, the film’s writer, Max Landis, tweeted, “I believe the ‘Fairy Lives Don’t Matter’ line was an adlib by Will Smith, but I don’t know for sure.” Bright has brewed up quite a big of debate online, as it's received a slew of mixed reviews. A film critic for Indie Wire deems Bright as the "worst film of 2017" and even implies that it could lead to some of the worst films to come in future years.

This isn’t the first time that a film has coated real world situations in fantasy. James Cameron’s Avatar is basically indigenous brown people in blue face attempting to halt having their resources snatched by a more advanced society, it’s only happened in history a lot. The forced punchline “fairies' lives don’t matter” managing to spark outrage could only upset an armchair activist. Somehow Chance truly believes that a black man beating a fairy to death equates to a film having racist undertones. A quick reality check would have led to him realizing that fairies in fact do not exist or had any other representation in the film other than a pest or insect.