Chelsea Handler Is A Body-Shaming Bully

The pendulum has swung in the other direction completely. This world went ass backwards a while ago and we are now stuck somewhere in the Twilight Zone. Believe it or not but bullies are now becoming the victims of ridicule. Chelsea Handler found this out first hand when she tweeted a parody make-up tutorial skit highlighting how Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ face has the appearance of a “big fat biscuit.” This rightly upset the portion of the internet that enjoys warm flakey Pillsbury products with their meals. Because Sarah’s face does in fact look like a buttermilk biscuit. But in her defense she’s the White House Press Secretary. I would like to focus on the serious messages being delivered from the podium without the distraction of wondering what she would look like if she locked eyes with me while in prayer position. The more unattractive the better.

Comedian Chelsea Handler is coming under fire for tweeting a vulgar video that mocks White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders' weight and physical appearance. The video – a promotion for Handler’s Netflix series – is a fake step-by-step makeup tutorial, featuring comedy writer Fortune Feimster as Sanders. Each step of the fake tutorial is accompanied by crude jokes that ridicule – among other things – Sanders’ face, Trump and Republicans. “Right now my skin is dry, just like Puerto Rico right before that one rainy day they had,” she says before applying moisturizer to her face. “My face is a big, fat biscuit!” she says as she uses the lotion.