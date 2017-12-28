Dustin Diamond Deserves Oscar For Weinstein Role

Dustin Diamond is a disgusting dude but that doesn’t mean he’s lost his ability to act or to draw in a crowd. Plus he’ll do anything you tell him to do for around five dollars and that includes dressing up like Harvey Weinstein. TENLo’s Kill All The Things music video was exactly everything no one asked for or needed. If the opening credits didn’t explicitly state Screech was playing the role of Weinstein no one would have ever known. Then there’s the actual song which sounds like it was made for people who drink Monster energy drinks as a substitute for water and wear the boots with sweat shorts combo on first dates.

In the drug-induced, Joshua Mendez directed video, Diamond plays disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein, who drunkenly hooks up with a young nun (played by Kelly Cunningham), heads out from a bar into a hotel room — and reaches a gruesome and bloody demise.

There isn’t a doubt in my mind that Diamond secured this role when he listed his availability on Fiverr. TENLo tried their best to get everyone’s attention and it worked. They went from averaging 300 views a video on Youtube to over 60K. I doubt they’ll be able to repeat. Once everyone catches on that unestablished musicians are actually edge lords using Hollywood issues as their main appeal they’ll fade into the fly-by-night band zone. If you’re trying to make it in the world of emo alternative rock learn from the leaders like Bring Me The Horizon. Fans of the genre are into all things Hot Topic, not Hollywood. Ditch Dustin, get better writers and a ton of colorful tattoos and maybe you’ll have a shot at success.