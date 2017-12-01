Farrah Abraham Into Gay Bashing

Farrah Abraham isn’t exactly a model citizen and being called gay isn’t exactly the insult it once was a few years ago. But that didn’t put a halt on her accusing Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra of being a homosexual. Modern sexuality walks this very thin line these days. Men have access to more options as far as personal upkeep. So what if Tyler looks like he’s in a boy band. A well groomed heterosexual male may be presumed to be into dudes solely based on the fact that he goes above and beyond for his personal appearance. Clearly a double standard. But then when you look at Tyler’s wife and mother of his child Catelynn Lowell it becomes harder to defend his name against homosexual allegations. I’ve dated a blowup doll or two more attractive than the female he refused to pull out of.

Farah Abraham and Tyler Baltierra of Teen Mom OG fame traded barbs on Twitter this Monday. In a Monday tweet lambasting multiple people on the reality series, Farrah took aim at Tyler Baltierra, 25 - who married Catelynn Lowell after conceiving two children with her - writing that 'Tyler’s gays still doesn’t admit it' (sic).

Tyler managed to stand up for himself on Twitter with a phrase he most likely found on a Tumblr meme. I blame MTV for turning teens who make the mistake of getting pregnant too early into self-righteous pseudo-celebrities. The over-saturation of talentless individuals in the celebrity market famous for lying on their backs needs to stop. Society stopped digesting MTV well sometime around the day they stopped airing music videos. All Abraham turned out to be is an annoying busty by-product of reality TV.

In order for her to really insult me, I would first need to value her opinion and the lion does not dwell on the opinions of sheep ????✌? https://t.co/9bDEXHRJoF — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) December 19, 2017

