Gwyneth Paltrow Giving Out Terrible Advice To BBWs

Gwyneth Paltrow is in trouble with big women everywhere. She had the audacity to suggest women struggling with muffin tops should invest in working out and going on a low carb diet. But fortunately the world has an angel on earth by the name of Rhiannon Lambert that was willing to call out Paltrow on her inadvertent fat shame article titled How To Lose Weight Fast. This is in no way an attempt by Rhiannon to direct traffic from Gwyneth’s site to her blog. Because famous women willing to do anything for the attention of a legion of fattys aren’t catty and don’t behave that way. They are in no way trying to up-sell products and just genuinely care about the well being of overweight women.

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop has been heavily criticised for its bizarre and unfounded health and wellness advice. Now the brand has come under fire for publishing a Q&A article with celebrity personal trainer Tracy Anderson, entitled 'how to lose weight fast', in which she shares her meal plan to lose 14lbs in four weeks. A Harley Street nutritionist has branded the story 'extremely damaging' because she said it has the potential to harm the mental and physical health of readers. Medical experts recommend a slow weight loss of around 1lb and 2lb a week – and say quick diet fads risk malnutrition, gallstones, exhaustion and can lead to eating disorders. A host of other celebrities swear by the Tracy Anderson Method, including Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Lena Dunham and Kim Kardashian. But food expert Rhiannon Lambert has hit out at Ms Anderson advocating quick weight loss results. 'I am in complete shock that this article has been published as this has the potential to harm a lot of relationships with food,' she told The Independent.

The power of mind does exist. The people who genuinely wish to lose weight will figure out how to lose weight. But attention seeking articles about fast weight loss solutions are just herding everyone for their insecurities. Like a cult where everyone wants to be like the leader but never really makes the cut. The same celebrities ready to slap their face on a Twinkie to sell also wants to sell you diet advice. It doesn’t really matter to them as long as the money goes in their pocket. Being fat may not feel good but it sure does taste good. Life is all about what you’re willing to endure. It’s personal decisions. If you want to trade a beach body for eating entire pies of pizza at 3 a.m. that’s your free will to do so. Weight loss isn’t a mystery anymore in 2017 and there is no such thing as an overnight diet that will make you thin in the morning.

