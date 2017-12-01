Hollywood Taps Anita Hill to Run Its Fake Harassment Response

Numerous Hollywood elites, including many that are likely to be the subject of sexual harassment claims now or later, came together to form the Commission on Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace. CSHAEW. It's funny that you think I'm making that up.

Lucasfilm President, Kathleen Kennedy, Ari Emanuel, Bob Iger, and the senior executives of numerous Guilds, agencies, studios, and craft services departments backed the formation of this super impressive sounding commission, to...

...lead the entertainment industry toward alignment in achieving safer, fairer, more equitable and accountable workplaces — particularly for women and marginalized people.

That's merely some early misandric bunk. An official mission statement honoring the same bunk, but a thousand words longer, will be issued in the future. To show how serious Hollywood is about their new Commission for Chicks, they named former Clarence Thomas public detractor, Anita Hill, to chair the new undertaking. Hill remains a vibrant demigod in entertainment industry circles for her harrowing accusations of Thomas placing pubic hairs on her coke can when she worked for him at the EEOC. Twenty-five years later, nobody has any clue if Hill's allegations were accurate, so she seems like the perfect fit for the bulk of unsubstantiated Hollywood actress sexual harassment allegations.

Hollywood remains second only to Washington D.C. in terms of forming largely symbolic commissions with relatively no power, zero accountability, and benefitting largely nobody. Naturally minus the local copy store that gets to print 300 bound copies of annually produced Blue Ribbon reports to be presented at a largely unattended news conference followed by a shelving.

CSHAEW may be the new game changer. The name alone suggest a level of wasted time, effort, and money. Perhaps they'll install buzzers at the local four star hotels that sound when ambitious actresses head upstairs for informal meetings with filmmakers and casting agents. You'd hate to think Hill would be missing any of her occasional Northeastern liberal arts college speaking engagements or acceptance of women's magazine awards for her Commission work. If only we could clone the greatest among us.