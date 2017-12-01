Insane Clown Posse Still Deplorable GangBangers In FBI Eyes

I don’t care that someone who shows all the signs of being in a consensual sexual relationship with their sibling wants to get weird while jamming out in the woods. Free country. When a majority of Insane Clown Posse fans are forced to drink Faygo because they fall way below the poverty line continuing to classifying them as gang members becomes the equivalent of kicking them while they’re down. With their biggest offenses being a terrible taste in music, attire, and soft beverage of choice the FBI is still refusing to lift the gang label attached to Juggalos. This can be rough when the local courts issue trailer park gang injunctions for those still down with the clown that just want to party in their double wide.

Rap duo Insane Clown Posse have once again been shot down in their legal battle with the Department of Justice and the FBI over the designation of Juggalos — as their fans call themselves — as a gang. A report from the NGRC stated that “many Juggalo subsets exhibit gang-like behavior and engage in criminal activity and violence.”

My theory is that the feds don’t want poor people to organize because they become harder to oppress. One of the scariest sights to see after 7 p.m. in The Middle Of Nowhere, America is a white woman on meth with an urban inner city hairstyle blasting Horrorcore Hip-Hop and holding a meat cleaver. Seeing someone that eccentric is like watching a Rob Zombie scene in real life. It’s pretty dismissive to write Juggalos off as a gang just because the FBI disagrees with their lifestyle choices. If ICP fans are on the gang list Beliebers should be officially recognized as a cancer to society as well. Justice for every Juggalo and Juggalette all across this great nation.

