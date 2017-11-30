J Lo Does Coffee Better Than You

Chemically altered over-roasted coffee beans with contradictory drink size descriptions. How can a small cup also be a tall cup? Should you choose to subscribe to the Starbucks coffee cult and fall into their don’t ask just drink way of life then you can classify yourself as apart of the problem. Just to be on the same page there’s nothing authentic about Starbucks coffee at all. If the barista at the coffee shop doesn’t look like they’ve hugged a tree within the last half hour then you’re in the wrong establishment, my friend. Have you ever noticed that every cashier crew at Starbucks looks like the cast of every young adult angst filled novel. They’re selling you an experience. And if you fall into the trap you’ll be overspending for an underwhelming cup of joe.

Nothing says ‘I love you’ quite like a bedazzled Starbucks cup. Jennifer Lopez has recently been spotted out and about with a blinged-out coffee tumbler—and now Alex Rodriguezis equipped with his own matching cup. The singer revealed on her Instagram story on Tuesday that she had a black and silver version created for her boyfriend by Teneka Moore of TaylorMade Bling. The cups—which Moore reportedly charges $585 for—are both studded with 100% Swarovski crystals and wear the couples own personal logos. “I had to do it!!!” Lopez wrote on a photo of A Rod’s cup after he proudly posed with it on a New York City street.

The green and white cup is the status symbol of stupidity. But that still didn’t stop J Lo from pimping out her carry around cup as if even owning a travel mug wasn’t already obnoxious. I don’t understand the obsession some people have with making ordinary everyday items bling-ified. $600 to be queen basic bitch. Bravo. Overpriced Swarovski encrusted chalices are true statement pieces somewhere. Just not on this planet.

Photo Credit: Splash News