Jason Priestley Second Canadian To Come Out As Weinstein Confronter

Women aren’t the only ones in Hollywood with a Weinstein story, men are too. So far most of these heroic gentlemen coming out of the closet that have claimed to do combat with Harvey have been Canadian. James Cameron almost bashed Weinstein’s head in with an Oscar if it wasn’t for the return of a commercial break. Now Jason Priestley is stating Harvey’s face fell into his fist at a 1995 Golden Globes party. Unfortunately standing up for what’s right came with a price and what every women feared, a failed career after not complying.

"90210" star Jason Priestley claims to have punched disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein in the face at a 1995 party. Priestley, 48, made the revelation on Twitter Friday after a friend commented on actress Mira Sorvino's admission that she cried upon learning Weinstein did in fact derail her career because she refused his advances. "Heartbreaking....wouldn't be surprised if this happened to my good friend @Jason_Priestley who punched Weinstein in the face at a club one night. Go Jay," Tara Strong wrote. Priestley chimed in to verify the story after a user asked him to add more. "'I'm not going anywhere with you' I said as I pushed him back and punched him with a right hand to his face," he recalled. Priestley explained that the incident occurred at a Miramax party following the 1995 Golden Globes, where Weinstein allegedly told him he had to leave. "I was leaving when he grabbed me by the arm and said 'what are you doing?' I said 'you told me leave, I'm leaving,'" he explained. "'I didn't say you had to leave' he replied. 'You just told me to leave... right over there' I tell him once again. Getting heated now. He then grabs me tighter and says 'why don't we go outside and talk about this.' That was all I needed to hear..." Priestley continued, before sharing how he pushed and punched Weinstein. "Suddenly, there were security guards pulling us apart and I was escorted out of the party..."

Jason is the martyr than many women weren’t. He sacrificed superstardom and stood up for himself. Who knows what level of fame he could have reached after 90210 ended if he didn’t deck Harvey’s halls. Weinstein looks like he’s owned a punchable face his entire life. Add creepy behavior to that and what Priestley did was almost obligatory and a public service. But it would be nice if celebrities had directors hand them scripts to read from for conversational storytelling on Twitter. Who starts a story at the middle and leaves out why Harvey asked him to leave initially. But then I remember he’s Canadian and they’re responsible for humans like Jim Carrey. So an incomplete past party story is somewhat forgivable.

