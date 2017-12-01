Kathy Griffen On How To Save A Career

Kathy Griffen lost her mind and then lost her career shortly thereafter. CNN cut ties with her and she was banned from co-hosting the annual New Years Eve special. She’s still upset over losing her pet Anderson Cooper. The fallout between the two was over Kathy’s comedic interpretation of what would be the ultimate ISIS victory video. Cooper had good grounds to terminate his friendship with a woman who would willingly trade her freedom just for attention. Had anyone else recorded themselves with a disembodied Trump head and then try to fall into “it was just a prank bro” safety net they would have received a complimentary waterboarding from the CIA. Celebrity privilege.

Kathy Griffin is still upset over her love lost with Anderson Cooper. As you may remember, the 57-year-old comedian was fired from co-hosting CNN's annual New Year's Eve special alongside the journalist after she sent out a photo holding a bloodied head that resembled Donald Trump. Anderson responded by saying he was "appalled" by the controversial photo that he described as "disgusting and completely inappropriate." A source tells Us Weekly that Kathy is still "heartbroken" over losing her longtime friendship.

Kathy is still claiming she’s the victim in this entire situation but her BFF Cooper might be joining her on the bench of celebrities who need a sit down and stern talking to soon. Allegedly he was hacked and someone else took the opportunity to take shots at the POTUS from his account. Cooper’s account called President Trump a pathetic loser. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was Kathy that logged in to tweet to Trump. It’s a common practice for besties to share passwords and no one really changes them every few months as suggested the same way no one reads privacy policy agreements. Either way, from fake apologies to backpedaling, Kathy’s career just can’t catch a break.

