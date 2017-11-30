Larry King Vapes With Strangers

Larry became the king of intrusion recently. Elderly celebrity privilege is a real thing. Had Larry been just some old guy no random woman would have let him put those sardine slivers he calls lips on her vape. But Larry put the smooth moves of a frat bro on an unsuspecting brunette. There’s a medical suggestion that states if you own more than two liver spots you should leave smoking alone. But King is a wild boy on his way out of this earthly realm. Why not live it up. He also almost coughed a lung up but I’m 99 percent sure he has enough money to buy another one if he needed it. Unfortunately he looked like he couldn’t hang after his coughing fit so it’s safe to assume the ladies didn’t invite him up to blow smoke rings all over their bodies later.

Vaping is the preferred activity of pretentious douches and man children living in their mother’s basements. I’m not here to judge your lifestyle choices, I’m just making an observation. Don’t live life with the condom on, it just never feels the same. Same principles applied with all things on the spectrum of e-cigarette to vape pen. Smoke cigars and come closer to cancer with every inhale like a real man. Discussing which ohm coils are best suited for your uncouth indoor cloud-chasing proclivities with women will never make her want to sleep with you. Weirdo.

