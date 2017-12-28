Lewis Hamilton Forgot That Real Boys Wear Dresses

Transphobia is spreading like the Black Death in America and Lewis Hamilton started showing symptoms after a video went viral of him voicing his displeasure with his nephew wearing a dress. It’s easy to see how Hamilton is insensitive and at fault in this situation. A few years back when there were only two genders men groomed young boys to handle certain situations like men. This included not wearing your sister’s dresses, playing with dolls, or sitting down to pee. But in a world where gender is closer related to how you feel for the day than your genitalia little boys eventually earned the freedom to wear dresses. Most children would also drink Drano if an adult turned a blind eye, but the shaming of a child for making childish decisions is much worse. According to outraged self-proclaimed child behavior analyst of the internet we should all encourage young boys to crossdress at early ages.

In an Instagram video, which has since been deleted, the Formula 1 driver says "boys don't wear princess dresses". He was criticised on social media for the clip, which was apparently filmed on Christmas Day. The 32-year-old tweeted his "deepest apologies", saying he loved that his nephew "feels free to express himself". The video, posted on his Instagram story, shows Hamilton speaking to the camera before turning it on his young relative. "I'm so sad right now. Look at my nephew," he says. The camera then shows the boy wearing a pink and purple dress, while holding a toy magic wand.

I have no problem with men who want to wear women’s clothing when they’re of a reasonable age to make that decision for themselves. But the same reason why boys don’t understand you can’t eat cookies for all three meals a day is the same reason why parents should avoid buying their son a dress. Lewis deleted the video and apologized but the backpedaling obviously comes from the threat of losing sponsorships. The fear of losing million dollar endorsements is enough to make the devil himself apologize and since F1 is nothing without the money from the brands littered all over the glorified go-karts saying sorry, even when you’re not, is always more cost-efficient in the end.