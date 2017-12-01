Lorde Cancels Joy to Israel

Lorde (not the Lord) announced she's joining in the Roger Waters, Javier Bardem, and hordes of tres chic entertainers' anti-Israel boycott, because she can't live with occupation of the West Bank. You know how that rankles rich young 20-somethings. Though apparently she's good with Russia flaying gay people alive, because she's announced she will be performing there instead of Tel Aviv. This despite her LGBTQ credentials that include going down on other chicks and lots of supportive Tweets.

There's only one way to reasonably look at Israel. Imagine some unwitting black dude moves into a neighborhood that turns out to be teeming with white supremacists. Everyday his neighbors leave death threats burning on his lawn, the local kids are making mock nooses with black-faced mannequins hanging from trees, and somebody's got a bullhorn dropping n-bombs 24 hours a day in his direction. Flaming effigies and tons of country music.

Now imagine you meet that one black dude and he turns out to be a jerk. Maybe an asshole you simply don't like for one reason or another. You still have to back him against his neighbors. It's a lesser of two evils principle. It's how we choose Presidents in this country. And how you decide on who to have sex with when the bar closes. That's Israel. No matter how much you dislike this policy or that, they are clearly more aligned with the Western World and the U.S. than, say, the one billion Muslims around them who screech about our imminent destruction and drive trucks into Christmas shoppers for an E-Akbar ticket ride.

Outside of being super annoying, there's something much darker about musicians boycotting Israel -- it's clearly backed by anti-Semitism. Lorde may not hate Jews, but the movement itself, like the United Nations that promotes it, is based upon a hatred of Israel for being a Jewish state. Half the nations in this world are currently conducting horrific human rights violations on a daily basis. Some real gross and disturbing anti-minority, anti-female, anti-non believer stuff. Israel is super aggressively protecting its perimeter. If narcos were lobbing missiles from Tijuana into downtown San Diego, our naval station there would level the city within minutes. If it continued, we'd send troops in to occupy. We do it halfway around the world, we'd certainly do it on our borders.

Lorde is receiving praise from New Zealand for standing up to Israeli aggression. As if New Zealand is a real place. Not sure how her fans in Israel feel, likely most of them young progressives who are opposed to the Palestinian border controls and want daisy necklaces to replace the Iron Dome missile defense system. She cheated them of her melodic honey drip and occasional Taylor Swift surprise appearances.

This is the ultimate result of celebrity involvement in complicated political matters. Take a bad situation, add in some conversation as if you attended school past age twelve, and make it worse.