Manly Pecking During Exorcist Made Internet Upset

Two male actors locked lips during The Exorcist television show and unsurprisingly some viewers were upset. While homosexual characters on television have become the norm two men kissing still doesn’t flow as fluidly as it would if it were two women playing a pick up game of tonsil hockey. Most men are naturally rough so the kissing scene was about as sensual as rubbing two pieces of sandpaper together. It caused some friction for some viewers. But writer and producer Jeremey Slater wasn’t worried. He stated something to the tune of homophobes don’t deserve good things in their life.

Jeremy Slater refused to acknowlegde his show had suffered a backlash following the passionate kiss that occurred between excommunicated priest Marcus Keane (Ben Daniels) and Peter Morrow (Christopher Cousins) in an episode from the show's second season. However, he did have a message for the few homophobic messages he later saw on Twitter. Speaking to Sci-Fi Bulletin, Slater said: “I don’t think there was that much of a backlash. I saw a couple of homophobes on Twitter and my response is, ’Good, f*** you. I’m glad you didn’t like it, I’m glad it ruined the show for you. You shouldn’t have good things in your life'." “If a homophobe can’t watch the show anymore because one of the characters is gay, then I’m glad something good has come out of it,” Slater added. “This is 2017 and we still have people throwing temper tantrums online because they don’t want to see gay characters. I think it’s the last gasp of a certain breed of dinosaur that’s on the way out, and let them kick and scream as they go.”

Apparently gay kissing is still something to selectively be upset over in 2017. I’m more riled up that The Exorcist is actually a television series. I’d be more understanding of the outrage if it was over forcefully inserting homosexual characters into the script just because. And if you’re that upset about two guys kissing you can always change the channel. I mean it is a show associated with Fox, the home of fake news. Evil spirits and gay male relationships only exist if you believe in them. Contrary to popular belief there are a plethora of other beaten to death remakes available to watch without guys tonguing each other down.

