Melanie Martinez Licks Ladies Without Consent

When I wrote this story about my assault, I initially wasn’t going to make the abuser. But I think it’s important for you all to know this is about Melanie Martinez pic.twitter.com/4PQ5oNI2s9 — Timothy Heller (@timethyheller) December 4, 2017

Former Dresses musician Timothy Heller accused The Voice star Melanie Martinez of rape According to Heller, Martinez pressured her into sexual contact on June 25, 2015. Heller said Martinez pried for information on her sexual preferences and suggested they play a flirtatious game with handcuffs. “I was laughing along at first,” Heller said. “But Melanie was so serious.” In her tweet, Heller wrote, “[Martinez] began bartering with me, […] talking about the appearance of my boobs and begg[ing] to JUST touch them.” Eventually, after hours of allegedly coercing Heller into sex, Heller said Martinez performed oral sex on her and violated her with a sex toy, all while she “lay still, in shock, completely not reciprocating.” Heller said that because of her friendship with Martinez, she was wracked with guilt for years after that night. “We remained friends for a while, but it was strange, obviously. I think I was invalidating my own experience for so long because she’s not a man,” Heller explained. “Plus, she was my friend, and I sat with what happened in silence because I didn’t want to be malicious.” Heller said she considers herself an advocate for mental health, but watching Martinez brand herself as an ally to those with mental illness was too much hypocrisy for her to handle.

