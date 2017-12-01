Miss America Organization Self-Purge After Cyber-Bullying The Staff

It’s pretty normal for men to have opinions about women whose only job is to look attractive. But women for some reason are still surprised that involving yourself in a profession centered on vanity leads to people sometimes saying mean things about you or your appearance. People in high positions of power have done more deplorable deeds when it comes to email but the world wanted the heads and yearly salaries of the Miss America Organization's top execs without question. CEO Sam Haskell was the main focus of outrage. He chuckled at a suggestion in a private email correspondence with writer Lewis Friedman to refer to former Miss America contestants as cunts. The anger is over Haskell’s sense of humor and refusing to shame the writer for such crass comments.
Three leading figures in the Miss America Organization have resigned after leaked emails revealed how pageant officials ridiculed winners for their appearance, intellect and sex lives. The president, Josh Randle, quit on Saturday along with chief executive Sam Haskell and chairwoman Lynn Weidner, a former Miss New Jersey.
In late August 2014, the CEO of the Miss America Organization, Sam Haskell, sent an email to the lead writer of the Miss America pageant telecast, Lewis Friedman, informing him of a change he wanted to make in the script: “I have decided that when referring to a woman who was once Miss America, we are no longer going to call them Forever Miss Americas....please change all script copy to reflect that they are Former Miss Americas!”Friedman replied, “I’d already changed “Forevers” to “Cunts.” Does that work for you?”
Haskell’s short reply came quickly: “Perfect...bahahaha.”
Most everyone agrees that to a certain extent, Haskell helped the organization get back on its feet. Miss America has returned to broadcast television, airing on ABC after being relegated to basic cable. But despite his success at growing the pageant, internal emails show a different story.
In some cases, Haskell was professional. In an August 2013 email exchange, one month before Mallory Hagan, 2013’s winner, would crown the new Miss America in Atlantic City, Haskell exchanged emails with his daughter and one of his top employees, Brent Adams, about Hagan. His daughter, Mary Lane, said, “Here’s hoping you get another good one!” Haskell replied to Mary Lane, “It’s going to be hard to replace Mallory, but I’m hopeful!”
But in other cases, Haskell and Haddad routinely maligned the former Miss Americas, calling them “malcontents” and treating them as embarrassing inconveniences rather than honored alumnae.
