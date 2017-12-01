NBA Star’s Mom Is An Undercover Kingpin

When an individual reaches a certain level of fame it doesn’t mean their family is automatically fixed in the process of ascension to greatness. Flaws from the people closest to you can leave a stain on your reputation and for Chris Bosh that person happened to be his mother. When you reach a certain level of rich it should be recommended that you buy a better family. Mother of the year and Bosh are not on great terms and he was in the process of evicting her from a Texas home that was in his name. But before she was officially kicked out a disabled individual living at the residence went down for allegedly trafficking illegal substances out of the house. The disabled man claims he was extorted and used as a cover, pushing drugs while she pushed his wheelchair. Tax-free drug income coupled with the closest parking spots at every store sounds like a sweet deal until your caught.

Frieda Bosh has been arrested for allegedly using a disabled man in "drug distribution activities." ... the Texas home where Frieda lives was raided by law enforcement officials earlier this month because cops believes a drug trafficking operation was being run out of the home. Now, officials say Frieda and another man living at the home, Johnathan Brown, were "exploiting a disabled person" ... by forcing the man to use his disibility check to pay their rent. Officials say Brown was running the drug ring -- and Frieda "allowed this to occur as a means of obtaining free narcotics and marijuana from Brown, while also allowing narcotics and marijuana to be distributed from the offense location." For her part, Frieda has denied wrongdoing.

It’s no surprise that neither party claims responsibility for extortion or the paraphernalia discovered during a police raid. She was arrested and the exploitation of a disabled person is a third degree felony. More people actually need to be investigated for that crime because befriending the handicapped just to utilize their parking privilege placards is pretty common. But it’s a risk worth taking to many because trying to get decent parking at any mall during December is mission impossible.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tarrant County Jail