Paulina Porizkova Knows Sexual Harassment Is a Compliment on the Last Men on Earth Podcast #114

Every now and then a sage will rise in the world to bring a heavy dose of much needed truth. Paulina Porizkova calling unwanted attention from men a sign that you're hot is pretty much as close as we get. She may not be right, but in a world where MeToo is actually considered a courageous expression, she's at least super refreshing.

SUBSCRIBE to the LAST MEN ON EARTH podcast on iTUNES. It's the Christian thing to do at Christmas.

On this week's Last Men on Earth podcast we explore Paulina's oracle like thoughts, congratulate Anita Hill on her new purely symbolic Commission-hood, guess what kind of smack John Skipper liked most, Matt offers to adopted Keaton Jones, we re-offend Adrienne Lawrence because she's pretty damn hot, kick Morgan Spurlock out of the tribe of men, and set out DVRs for that amazing new Amanda Knox gender bias TV show. It's a lot to get to, which is why we drink during the show.