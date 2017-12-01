Pedro Pascal Afraid Of A Few Bad Hombres

Pedro Pascal feared for his life and safety so much that he decided to remove himself from one of the rare Netflix Original Series that didn’t suck, Narcos. The series refused to film in another location and opted to recast braver actors that aren’t afraid of Mexico. Pedro’s fear isn’t without reason as a location scout was murdered a few months back while on duty. But in Mexico people are like pesos and the exchange rate on life is a little less valuable once you cross the border. Replacing him will be Diego Luna and an unsurprising Michael Peña who plays every stereotypical Latino role. He is to Mexican roles what Samuel L. Jackson is to African-American roles. Even if you don’t know his name you’ve seen him in something at least once.

Star Pedro Pascal is no longer starring in the series, Netflix confirms. It’s unclear if his character will not appear in the new season at all, but he’s definitely no longer starring. Instead, two new actors are joining the acclaimed drug drama: Michael Peña (Ant-Man) and Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) will lead the upcoming fourth season. Pascal costarred as DEA agent Javier Peña, who was tasked with Pablo Escobar in the first two seasons and then the Cali Cartel in season 3. Production recently began on the new season in Mexico City, Mexico, and season four will be set in Mexico. The story will focus on the Guadalajara cartel, and producers have noted that means the show’s focus will be going back in time to the late 1970s and ’80s.

Netflix needs a win in their book badly. The service just jumped up in monthly pricing so sacrificing the life of an actor is obviously their way of justifying the increase. Cable never put anyone’s life on the line for the sole purpose of my entertainment so Netflix is using that as an advantage. Hopefully encroaching on drug cartel territories to get the best shots works out for all parties in the end.

