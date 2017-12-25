Danielle Bregoli Paying Off Mortgages

When I hear stories about 14-year-old females accidentally making enough money to pay off the rest of their parent’s mortgage I get the feeling like I chose the wrong career path. Danielle Bregoli is the same teen that went toe-to-toe with Dr. Phil and won. And the same mother who brought her to Oprah’s lackey to put a leash on her attitude can forget about foreclosure thanks to her disorderly daughter. So where exactly is the lesson to be found in all of this? Dr. Phil obviously rubs one out every night to the thought of the people he publicly shames never doing well in life but Bregoli seems like she surpassed being the exception. Even if it’s for a crappy rap career it beats having mom sign working papers in a couple years for a local grocery cashier position.

Just in time for Christmas, TMZ reports that the “Hi Bich” performer presented her mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, with a $65,000 check to pay off her mortgage. “Merry Christmas, bich,” says Bhad Bhabie in a video that captures the moment. “Here you go.”

Danielle is about to usher in a new wave of trans-parenting. I haven’t seen a more confusing scene since this 14-year-old called her mother a bitch while handing her a Christmas card with a fully paid mortgage inside. It’s almost as if they’ve reversed the terrible mother/daughter roles. Her mother definitely calls her daddy now.

Photo Credit: TMZ/Splash News