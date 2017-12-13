SAG Awards Excluding Men To Combat Sexism

Hollywood minds are incapable of an intelligent solution to their embarrassingly high rates of sexism and racism so they continue to choose non-intelligent solutions and laud them just the same. You may find this same process of inscrutable affirmation used in social promotion and self-esteem corrections in your child's public grade school. Only these are people in their 40's. Same ego fragility.

The Screen Actors' Guild Awards show run on Turner each January will go female-only presenters this year. By taking a stand that only super wealthy beautiful women in fifty-thousand dollar diamond-encrusted designer gowns matter, they're going to flip the script on sexist Hollywood. Nothing fights sexism better than blatant sexism.

"...the ceremony’s 13 acting awards will all be presented by women [only]... The two stunt categories will also be presented by women prior to the televised ceremony during a live red carpet pre-show webcast. Additionally, the signature Actors Stories that open the SAG Awards will exclusively feature female actors.

Lest you think this is some kind of poorly thought out symbolic response to the rising tide of sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood, Kathy Connell, the Executive Producer of the SAG Awards, notes she came up with the idea while protesting with her daughter in this past January's Woman's March on Washington. This no-men-allowed plan is clearly representative of how America feels:

"Our women are very famous and yet they face the issues that women across this country do, which is they don’t have equality in income. They don’t have creative equality. And they have the same kind of safety issues that other women have been facing. We just thought we wanted to acknowledge as many wonderful women on our stage this year as we could, while we’re celebrating the best performances by women and men of the year.”

Hmm, this sounds intriguing. Like a Hillary Clinton rally meets a Lena Dunham speaking engagement at Bennington. Kristen Bell has been tapped to host because she dominates her drug addicted husband and makes him swear matching pajamas. She's where women want to be in Hollywood.

If you wonder how people in this particular elite media and entertainment bubble think, this is a prime example. It's not political so much as inane. Identify a problem, scream at it, then create a perfectly futile and far-overreaching solution because a shitty present becomes an amazing present when wrapped in a bow. Don't hate people too chowder-brained to challenge the hashtag in their social media circles. But definitely try to ignore them.