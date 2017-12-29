Terry Crews Sinking Fast, Plays Race Card

Terry Crews had to know that the silent majority of red blooded males were going to turn on him when he joined the #MeToo sexual harassment victims choir. Crews chose to sue a Hollywood agent half his size for sexual battery and emotional distress for a package squeeze at a fancy company holiday party. Which led many people online, who Crews would naturally call trolls, to question why the former NFL linebacker didn't merely defend himself. That doesn't seem like a troll question. That seems like something pretty much every man in America is thinking.

One guy on Twitter wondered why Jason Priestly was able to punch Harvey Weinstein in the face for being a lascivious mofo at an event, but Crews couldn't personally handle WMA agent Adam Venit's frat boy reach-around. Crews went race card:

"White people in America can do a lot of things I’d be arrested for."

Apparently that required no further explanation. Despite the fact it's so overtly generalized it has no application to the specific situation. It may be that on the whole black men have a tougher time selling self-defense in courtrooms than white men do. Does anybody have stats on this? Crews surely doesn't.

Regardless, it has nothing to do with a big TV actor getting publicly groped at a Beverly Hills cocktail party. Is there any universe where you see Crews being put into a 50's Alabama road gang for throwing a forearm shiver at Venit? Will Smith punched that annoying Russian red carpet troller dude who kissed him at a movie premiere and zero files were close to charged. Famous black athletes have literally gotten away with murder. O.J. and a former linebacker with a statue outside Baltimore Ravens stadium come to mind.

Numerous people pointed out how privileged, wealthy people enjoy a tremendous benefit in the justice system, regardless of race or creed, so Crews fired back with something merely proving he's out of shitty excuses:

"No one should feel shamed for being privileged. I’M PRIVILEGED. But people confuse privilege with VALUE. No one is more valuable than anyone else."

Thanks. That makes zero sense.

Clearly, Crews did not think through his move to the Rose McGowan side of the victim force. Inherently, even the most annoying, semi-believable woman has the fact that she's a woman on her #MeToo balance sheet. A big dude with muscles is never going to convince regular guys that he was sexually battered by a guy who might bench press a quarter of his own gym mark.

This is much like the guy who takes to heart his girlfriend's wishes that he open up more with his feelings and not be afraid to cry. It's a trap. Six hankies later she'll be boffing your more masculine friend and you'll be wearing an apron at a singles night at the local kitchen supply store.

The race card was beneath you, Crews. You chose your path. Walk it.