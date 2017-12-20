The Harvey Weinstein Movies Are Coming

The mark of a true parasite is its ability to consume itself as needed to thrive. A slough of Harvey Weinstein scandal films are coming your way, starting with a BBC funded documentary that promises to bring you a definitive account of Weinstein as it reveals “the wider culture of Hollywood”. Not sure what that means, but expect men to fare poorly.

Super famous documentarian, meaning a guy you’ve never heard, Simon Chinn will produce the Weinstein film they’re trying to push out in time for Oscar consideration next December. Chinn noted that he has personally met Harvey Weinstein one time in the past, so he’s pretty much an expert on the man. Also, he used the word “watershed moment” to describe the Weinstein scandal, as would everybody else at the press conference. If you had “watershed” as your drinking game word, you’re blotto.

Finally, the inevitable moment came to announce that a female director had been hired to helm the project. Her name is irrelevant, suffice it to say, she’s a woman, who understands women, which is key to portraying women with dignity in the film.

“I think she will come at the story with a female perspective. She’s an incredibly sensitive filmmaker who will be able to relate to many of the victims of [Weinstein’s] alleged abuse with great sensitivity.”

There you go. A female perspective. Whatever her name is. You said “sensitive” twice. She sounds amazing.

If you’re not looking forward to seeing a long line of partially fictionalized and completely fictionalized Hollywood sexual harassment movies, shutter your eyes. There will be one on every single media outlet soon enough. There’s a reason Germany forbids entertainment projects surrounding the Holocaust. Hollywood has no such shame.