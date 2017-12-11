Weinstein Victims Gather For Cheesecake Photo

At this point in the #MeToo pandemonium, it's hard to tell the victims from the casual opportunists. Sort of like the fallout from war. Somebody gets to be the guy who makes a fortune selling munitions to the military.

The Hollywood Reporter convinced a bunch of the Weinstein accusers to get together for a hot gams and heels glamorous cover shot. Take that, Harvey Weinstein. I mean, once you're finished tributing this photo in your rehab bungalow.

The article deals with the trauma of Mira Sorvino, Natasha Henstridge, Lauren Sivan and some even lesser successful actresses in Hollywood. Entertainment industry women who share the common bond of accusing Harvey Weinstein of exposing himself and trying to grope them in his hotel rooms. Weinstein denies much of this, but he's almost certainly lying.

The feature photo reveals the tone deafness of Hollywood, and not the men, the women. This was a top to bottom production by the ladies, right down to the female photographer. No men allowed for this Sex and the City meets The Accused lens capture. Put the sexy back into sexual assault victim.

Each of the women shared their stories of watching Weinstein tug one out in front of them while they wondered if they'd get a one sheet named credit in his next film. It's amazing how dirty you get when you lie down with pigs. Weinstein is a super scumbag, and if he's guilty of actual rape, he deserves to be put down permanently. But he's not really the variable in the story. The women are. The victims, but also the ones with the more interesting paths to involvement in these lurid tales. We know why Harvey Weinstein rented a suite at The Peninsula. More interesting is how you got to be there.

There are no clean souls in this town. Start with that as your premise. It explains why you're asking women to doll up for victim cover photo collages like it's the annual Vanity Fair Oscar actress nominees spread.