Which Has a Longer Lifespan, Mayflies Or Porn Stars?

When a porn star passes away it would be better if the world agreed to rub one out in their honor instead of a moment of silence. Yurizan Beltran became the latest love actress to fall victim to overdose. Which only comes as a surprise if you’re unaware of the lifestyle women with large full color back tattoos lead. They tend to have a proclivity towards pill popping. She was 31-years-old which is ancient in porn. The depression probably set in when she realized Brazzers and NaughtyAmerica still weren’t offering 401k options. Porn stars are people too, and they deserve peace of mind.

Tributes have flooded in for Yurizan Beltran after she was pronounced dead at the age of 31. Known as Yuri Luv, the stunning star launched her first official website in 2004 and appeared in a number of high profile films. Pornstar Platinum confirmed Yurizan’s death in a tragic message. It confirmed: “It is with a heavy heart I write this. The entire PornStar Platinum family is in mourning at the news of the loss of one its family members. “Yuri was found today at the age of 31.” Nicky Milo, Yuri’s pal who worked with her on two websites, confirmed that she had died from an overdose.

I pray that hot women with colorful tattoos taking their own lives doesn’t become a trend. I’d probably lose my mind if Christy Mack or Daizha Morgann decided to voluntarily kick the bucket. It should be mandatory for the number to the nearest suicide prevention center be engraved in the wall of the shower in the after-scene clean up room. No woman should feel worthless after cleaning multiple money shots from her face. Sure she has sex for money but it’s not prostitution as long as she pays taxes. I hope feminism offers a helping hand to these women who are suffering from sadness in the sex industry.