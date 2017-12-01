XFL Wants To Be Your Primary CTE Inducing Content Provider

If you enjoy subpar gimmicky forms of sports entertainment you probably already watch the lingerie league, arena football, or that god awful sport known as Rugby. Any sport played in underwear, indoors at ice hockey rinks with no ice, or has a female counterpart for equality reasons isn’t a real sport the same way wrestling stops being real after high school. That didn’t stop the same man who made close quarter grappling in male leotards with other men cool from netting millions in a wrestling monopoly. Now Vince McMahon is doubling down on that mistake from 2001 known as the XFL by attempting to cater to fleeing NFL viewers. If he was wiser he would learn from Midway’s mistakes when NFL Blitz tried to take the Madden franchise spot and that was only video games. Huge established corporations are hard to compete with. Exaggerated entertainment can only last for so long and encouraging the reintroduction of an extreme football league will eventually get out of hand. What’s McMahon going to do when another Aaron Hernandez type talks about shotgunning the Quarterback and doesn’t mean anything about formation. Even Torrie Wilson came out of the woodwork looking for some action. Just like most other women when it comes to sports she’s only showing support for the return of the XFL because she’s looking for personal gain. She’s not settling for male attention or approval like most flouseys claiming to love football, but decided now is the right time to beg for a job.

Vince McMahon already has a huge cheerleader supporting his bid to relaunch the XFL -- with ex-WWE superstar Torrie Wilson telling TMZ Sports the time to strike the NFL ... is now. Plus, with all the drama surrounding the NFL ... Torrie says, "If there's ever a time to do it, it might be now." She also has a take on how the XFL should handle the national anthem -- Colin Kaepernickain't gonna like it. There's more ... if Vince does resurrect the league, Torrie says she wants a job!

The NFL has some problems right now but it still represents a slice of normalcy in a crumbling patriarchal society. Male bonding between fathers and sons flourish at football games. That’s a memory that you can guarantee to keep forever the same way you can guarantee the Eagles will never win a Super Bowl. There’s a formula to get men to pay attention to anything. Exhilarating commentary, fierce competition, great tits, and alcohol. Get hammered enough and I can promise you’ll be entertained watching tournament marble racing. All the NFL needs is a plan and some restructuring and things should be back on track in no time.