Academy Award Nominations Inclusive!

January 23, 2018 | News | Sam Robeson | Comments
The Academy Award nominations are out, and unless your thing is having a fifteen-dollar beer at an indie theater surrounded by twenty-year-olds decked in ironic aviator glasses and head-to-toe ironic Carhartt, the list of noms might look like a random collection of words that when deciphered spell out “The worst thing ever.” I don’t know what Ebbing, Missouri is, and I don’t want to.
While #OscarsSoWhite is yesteryear’s moral conundrum in the industry and this year it all about #OscarsSoRapey, the Academy members aren’t about to have a plain yogurt repeat of 2015 and 2016, when all the major nominees were white. Most notably this year the popcorn flick Get Out is nominated under four categories – Best Actor for Daniel Kaluuya, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Jordan Peele, and Best Picture. By the laws of logic any movie with Allison Williams shouldn’t be nominated for anything ever or seen by anybody ever or even get made in the first place. so that alone means that something’s fishy.
I saw Get Out in the theater and, as a Chicagoan who has friends with horrible ideas as to what constitutes as fun, actually attended the recording of NPR’s Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me during which Jordan Peele called in and talked about Get Out. I took a bunch of drugs beforehand so don’t cry for me too much. But do a little. Because it was horrible.
My point is that I’m in deep enough to say that while Get Out was a fun watch, it was more a mid-tier Black Mirror concept (white people fetishizing black people to the extreme of inhabiting their bodies through surgery) then a movie intended to live on in Oscars infamy, and I can’t help but think even Peele himself feels this way deep down. Get Out was released in February – one of the classic dump months for flicks – and again, he cast Williams. Allison Williams. I mean, come the hell on. It’d be more compelling if someone just dragged Brunette Barbie around set Robot Chicken-style.
Academy members are wiping the sweat from their brows knowing that they were able to eke in a movie about black issues, instead of creating an actual Oscar contender. Get Out’s headline-grabbing surprise nominations assuage #OscarsSoWhite guilt, but at the end of the day it’s a red herring, allowing people to celebrate walking ultra white paint chip Greta Gerwig while feeling that they hit inclusivity out of the damn park. If it wasn’t for the release of Get Out, the Oscars would have worked their way all the way down to The Carmichael Show if they had to.
I wish I worked in Hollywood. Preaching about environmentalism while chartering private jets? Condemning an alleged sexual assailant post reaping the benefits of working with one? Celebrating racial inclusivity on a technicality rather than fostering the creation of actual Oscar-worthy inclusive movies? The morality Fast Pass reserved for the rich and famous.
Here are the nominated movies that I hope you didn’t have to suffer through:
Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actress
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Best Original Screenplay
The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out, Jordan Peele
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water, Guillermo Del Toro and Vanessa Taylor
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
Best Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name, James Ivory
The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber
Logan, Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green
Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound, Vigil Williams and Dee Rees
Best Animated Feature
Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)
Best Documentary Feature
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Best Production Design
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Best Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Best Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Best Film Editing
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Best Score
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Song
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“The Mystery of Love,” Call Me By Your Name
“Remember Me,” Coco
“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Best Sound Editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Sound Mixing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Best Animated Short
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Best Documentary Short
Edith+Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Best Live Action Short
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News