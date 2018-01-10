Carrie Underwood May Sue Wendy Williams for Facelift Accusation

It’s kind of odd to sue somebody for saying what at least every non-gullible celebrity watcher in the world is also thinking. That Carrie Underwood disappearing from the public eye for six weeks with claims of having an accident and requiring stitches and healing to her face was likely a cover story for some plastic surgery that might be quite visible after the fact and would never some explaining. It’s about as cliche a cover as the abused kid who says he bumped into a door or Jamie Foxx saying he loves coming home to Katie Holmes. Nobody loves coming home to Katie Holmes. Nice try, Foxx.

On a show it’s hard to believe anybody watches, Wendy Williams called out Carrie Underwood as basically a liar on her fake facial injury, insisting it was an excuse to have some work done. Williams likes to say provocative shit to raise the dander level of her female audience. Assume she knows what she’s doing because somehow she has a paying job. Not a thing you’d expect if you spent five minutes with her over a Hot Pocket at jury duty break time.

Underwood’s people, which sounds more fake than ominous, insisted publicly that Underwood was deeply offended by Williams’ unsubstantiated allegations. They spoke exclusively and ever anonymously to HollywoodLife, which means, there’s a good chance I’m writing a story about something that never happened:

“Carrie is hurt and offended that Wendy would make such a horrible accusation. Carrie feels like her integrity has been attacked when Wendy accused Carrie of lying about her fall to cover up a face lift. Carrie is angered that anyone would think she would be anything but completely honest with her fans. Carrie takes Wendy’s accusations very seriously. While she does not feel Wendy’s callous comments warrant a public response, Carrie is consulting with her team, contemplating the best course of action moving forward.”

Weird, that seemed like a public response. And the “best course of action” clearly implies legal, in world where the vain mofos can’t actually follow the best course of action, which is to lick your newly vivisected chops and move on.

A lawsuit seems a pointless as it is frivolous. Do you really want to take to the stand under oath to explain how you fell down and tore up your face. There’s no good vibes explanation for your fall. The face lift thing almost seems like the more reputable cause. Everybody in entertainment gets plastic surgery. It’s not exactly scandal fodder. The greater headline would be finding the one woman who’s hit 35 without work.

Wildly speculative claims that make rich celebrities look foolish are definitely on-limits. Like a broken clock, Wendy Williams is going to be right twice a day. Nobody ever brings up the big ones Nostradamus missed. Sometimes healthy people in their 30’s fall in their homes and cut their faces wide open. The ERs are filled with them.