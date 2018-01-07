Guy Fieri’s NYC Restaurant Goes Bye-Bye

The war waged by the people against Guy Fieri is going well. One of his restaurants closed their doors and stayed in 2017 were it belonged. Roughly five years ago NY Times writer Pete Wells wrote an article that established his displeasure with and paternity of Fieri all in the same piece. In a “no-star review” Wells let the male version of Mama June and daddy Donkey Sauce know how only a jackass could be responsible for the abomination known as Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar.

Tragedy has come to Flavor Town. After five years of enchanting tourists with “Pulled Pork Slyders” and “Guy-talian Nachos,” Guy Fieri’s Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar in Times Square has shut its doors for good. Fieri — the bleach-haired, backward visor-wearing chef best known as the host of the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives — offered no reason for the restaurant’s closure, saying only in a statement that he was proud of the restaurant’s serving millions of patrons.

Guy is just and easy guy to hate. He has the appearance of an unemployed lesbian who still listens to Limp Bizkit and recently lost her construction job, he gives terrible recommendations to establishments that serves food leaning more towards average than extraordinary, and his real last name is Ferry not Fieri. His entire life is a lie. He managed to scam entire communities of trailer park people into believing they could accurately identify 5-star food. And because of all of those lies he’s driving a Lamborghini in California. Hopefully with this closure it counts as the start of some deep fried karma coming his way.