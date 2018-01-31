Harvey Weinstein Claps Back At H8er Rose McGowan

Rose McGowan is in desperate need of a radical sabbatical, because she’s taken what honestly was a good thing for firming up her image and resurrecting her name from the beyond – her staunch retweetable feminist views and slamming of male h8ers – and ran everything right off a cliff. McGowan just released her new book Brave (ugh Jesus) in which she “exposes Hollywood exploitation” according to the New York Times. The cover picture of McGowan shaving her head tells readers that she isn’t about to succumb to the male patriarchy, and also that she’s just the worst. Now that headlines are touting McGowan’s most revelatory and juicy details of raping and pillaging in Tinseltown, one of her most notorious claimed assailants is clapping back at McGowan, claiming that her statements in Brave are fabricated and that she is in fact the h8er. In refuting Rose’s claim that Weinstein raped McGowan in 1997 at the Sundance Film Festival, Weinstein’s peeps released an alleged email from Ben Affleck that proves Weinstein is in the clear or something. McGowan also claims to have told Affleck about the incident, to which he said “You think that’s bad, you should meet my brother.” Allegedly. Weinstein’s lawyer Ben Brafman states:

As a general matter, Harvey Weinstein and his attorneys have refrained from publicly criticizing any of the women who have made allegations of sexual assault against Mr. Weinstein despite a wealth of evidence that would demonstrate the patent falsity of these claims. Watching the ‘performance’ by Rose McGowan as she looks to promote her new book however, has made it impossible to remain quiet as she tries to smear Mr. Weinstein with a bold lie that is denied not only by Mr. Weinstein himself, but by at least two witnesses, including Ms. McGowan’s own Manager at the time who Ms. McGowan claims to have confided in the day after the alleged assault and an A-list actor Ben Affleck who Ms. McGowan claims to have also told about her encounter with Mr. Weinstein shortly after the incident she now describes as ‘rape,’ but which in 1997 she described to her Manager as a ‘consensual’ act of sex.

And here’s the email that Affleck sent in July – before the rapey stuff became public knowledge. It’s the kind of casual and not at all specific and litigious email that guy friends send to each other on the reg:

I never saw Rose at any hotel in Sundance. She never told me nor did I ever infer that she was attacked by anyone. Any accounts to the contrary are false. I have no knowledge about anything Rose did or claimed to have done. Accounts otherwise are lies.

Will Rose pull a triple clap back? Is referring to her as a “Ms.” the real falsity here? Stay tuned for more stupid details about three miserable unlikeable piles of crap.

Oh wait, the slam of the century is already here:

Fuck you you fucking douche bag loser from hell. You will burn. You will be an empty suit coffin. You go fall off the planet you fuck. #RoseArmy BREATHE FIRE let motherfucker but https://t.co/tJq4M5lwiH — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 31, 2018



