Harvey Weinstein Slapped by a Dick (VIDEO)

You’d be hard pressed to find a guy who makes himself look like the bigger dick in a public exchange with Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein being the dude that ruined the good times for everybody in Hollywood, both criminal and mere sinners. Also possibly a rapist, though it remains to be seen if he’ll ever see any charges filed against him or he’ll skate and for the rest of his life call himself “exonerated”.

A guy known now as “Steve” spotted Weinstein in a restaurant in Scottsdale where Weinstein is currently learning how to better handle his sexual urges and went up to the movie mogul to ask for a photo together. Had this been O.J., you’d be in luck. I’ve done it. He’s extremely gracious, for a rage-filled murderer. Weinstein on the other hand is a bit guarded these days. On top of that, he’s an enormous asshole. Regardless, Steve’s the true dick in the story.

As photos of Weinstein are currently being sold in tabloid markets, Weinstein declined. He is officially in rehab after all. He has a disease. Steve took offense to Weinstein dissing him on the selfie, and later on, when Weinstein left the restaurant, Steve went up to Weinstein and called him an asshole and a #MeToo offender. Also, he fay baby slapped Weinstein on his cheek for some odd reason. If you’re going to throw a punch, throw a punch. Otherwise a man’s hand should never head toward another man’s face. This isn’t acting.

(Lex Jurgen has finally joined Twitter. Follow now at: MyTerribleWords.)

To complete the dick circle, Steve told his buddy to cellphone cam the experience so he could sell the encounter to TMZ. Video better than photo, by about ten grand. Good for you, Steve. Opportunistic turd.

It’s easy to say Weinstein deserves all kinds of public beatdowns and harassments. It’s less easy to say he also deserves not to be assaulted in public based off of sexual harassment claims, likely true, and rape claims, as yet entirely unproven. Also, maybe by people who don’t live in glass houses. Like Steve, who’s bitch slapping Weinstein in order to sell tape to TMZ. Not cool, Steve. You made Weinstein look sympathetic.