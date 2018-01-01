Julianne Hough Was A Daily Porker

If you tried to say the body positivity movement should include shapes like Julianne Hough some fat chick with a face full of hamburger would call you out for trying to be funny at the expense of the morbidly obese. Hough claims she’s telling the truth when she says she was fat shamed every day on a film set but just like most females pointing out alleged wrongdoing the name of the film was casually forgotten when bringing up the egregious offender. Not one to leave valuable sympathy just sitting on the table Julianna opened up in an interview with Redbook to let the world know that thin attractive women are victims of fat shame too.

Julianne Hough has revealed she was body shamed on a film set. “I did a film where I basically was told I was fat every day, yet I was the skinniest I’d ever been,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum revealed in Redbook’s February issue. “Now, when I’m self-conscious, I’ll do something completely crazy or goofy to get out of my own head—something fun that reminds me of the freedom I felt as a kid before all that happened.”

It’s pretty exhausting constantly having a conversation about who is and isn’t fat. Hough being called overweight was something she could have easily brushed off but decided to turn into an issue. Actual fat people know they’re fat, it’s not something they can really hide too well. In-shape women attempting to include themselves in the body positivity conversation is victimhood mentality at its finest. With a few exceptions fat people aren’t invited to do film. Be thankful for not self-segregating yourself from the population with your weight and worry about things that matter like improving your dancing and acting abilities. Because if you don’t you’ll end up like Ruby Rose who hasn’t had human food in a long time stemming from irrational fear of fat. Her and a few other actresses are actually aware of how many calories are in a blade of grass.

Photo Credit: Instagram