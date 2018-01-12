Rob Lowe And His Vag SLAM Bella Thorne For Mudslide Tweet

I’ve suspected for quite a while that Rob Lowe is the owner of a hot pink pussy, and he all but confirmed this horrifying image yesterday by getting into a Twitter brawl with a twenty-year-old girl. Yes, the girl is botched starlet Bella Thorne, who already has the life experience and overall aesthetic of a sixty-year-old lot lizard, but still, a grown fifty-three-year-old man getting into a heated exchange over something stupid with someone who could be his daughter can only be explained by his possession of a tight vag. Thorne, a known brainiac with a panache for the written word who we should definitely take seriously, tweeted in response to the A-list California mudslide that I’m supposed to give three shits about:

Fuck u 101 to santa barbra. I’m missing my boyfriends first date on his tour:(((

Boyfriend obviously meaning John. The traffic Thorne was experiencing was caused by the mudslide, and since the mudslide is affecting millionaire celebrity mansions, It’s very important and sacred. Oprah Winfrey posted a video about it. Need we say more. Rob Lowe must keep up with Thorne’s Twitter, because it didn’t take long for him to flex his vagina with this SLAM:

This attitude is why people hate celebrities/Hollywood. Bella, I’m sorry you were inconvenienced. We will try to move out our dead quicker.

Heavy flow day much. Lowe’s sass attack nabbed him headlines, and people are championing him for putting Thorne in her place. You just out-Tweeted a brain-dead whore. Wow congrats. Just a few days ago we were championing Thorne as a survivor of sexual abuse. Now people are taking to social media to cyber bully her to within an inch of her life. Social media really is bringing us together. Thorne rounded out this stupid and ridiculous exchange with:

F*** just caught up on some news had no idea why the 101 was shut down…get home to your family safe.

Lowe and his girlfriends are still FaceTiming each other to come up with a response. Pussy power!

