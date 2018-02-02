Beauty And The Biebs Over Soon

There’s only so long someone can handle being in a relationship with an overly committed Christian that’s just a hair shy of being completely crazy. In the realm of all things Bieber, fans are still waiting for Justin to release a Gospel album. It’s really what this world has been missing in these bleak times. After Justin joined forces with his cult leader Carl Wentz he is sure to bring the love for thy fellowman back to the masses with new renditions of old classics. Hearing Amazing Grace with bass and a guitar solo would really get the kids back into the pews where they belong on Sunday. Not at the mall or watching football like sinners. But before that day comes he might be stuck loving himself if he keeps putting God first. Selena is the third wheel in the relationship and it’s looking like she’s about to lose the love of her life to the lord.

A source tells Life & Style that things are pretty bad between them, “Selena and Justin have been arguing nonstop. Their closest friends are saying they’re on the verge of breaking up.”

If Bieber and Selena break up it isn’t the end of the world. Justin is practically dating his pastor right now. Bieber still looks like a boy and for an older man holding high authority in a church, well, that’s their type. If the couple calls it quits now they would be saving each other a lot of time and heartache.

Photo Credit: Splash News / Getty Images