Dave Chapelle Sued For Assault

It takes a certain amount of balls to walk into any entertainment club with outside food or drink. You can easily end up injured by the stocky 7 foot Samoan bouncer forced into a security career due to his size. Gentleman and comedy clubs are two places where the rules are never forgotten to be enforced. Thirsty? Your only option after entering is to pay for Dr. Pepper at a 400% mark-up, and it’s a two drink minimum. Hungry? You should’ve eaten before. These places aren’t restaurants, their purpose is for you to enjoy nice pairs of newly turned 18-year-old knockers or laugh. It’s a health hazard when an individual has Heath bar residue all over their hands and attempts to tip the talent by inserting one George Washington, their thumb, and crumbs all in the same hole. But that didn’t stop some guy from smuggling a banana in his most prized orifice to toss at Dave Chapelle. Now he’s suing after allegedly receiving a complimentary off the record beating by Dave’s bodyguard.

A man who threw a banana peel at Dave Chappelle during a 2015 performance in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is suing the comedian and a man presumed to be his bodyguard. Christian Englander’s lawsuit filed Friday contends the presumed bodyguard struck Englander twice as he was being restrained. Englander, who is white, has said he had no racial motivation when he threw the banana peel at Chappelle, who is black, but was angered by something Chappelle said during the show.

Whether the guy’s intent was racist or not we, as a society, can’t stand for some thug throwing fruit at everyone he disagrees with. This isn’t Shakespearean theater but if that’s what this man believes he’s a little behind the times and shouldn’t be allowed to mingle with the rest of us.

Photo Credit: Getty Images