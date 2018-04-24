Gwen Stefani Doesn’t Know Much About Herself



Gwen Stefani lost a trivia game to a fan on Jimmy Kimmel Live, forcing her to fork over her purse, sunglasses, and dress. While the woman who knew Stefani better than herself officially won, both ended up being losers. Gwen’s a loser because she was there first-hand for every experience she was questioned about but somehow a stranger knew more. And her opponent who won is a loser for knowing enough about her that would suggest she would like to wear Gwen’s skin if the opportunity arose. If she was a man she would have won a free restraining order in addition to her other prizes after walking away victorious.

The singer and current coach on “The Voice” squared off against a superfan in a game of trivia all about herself on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”Wednesday night and lost. To Stefani’s credit, at least she went into the game with low expectations and was beaten by a woman who’s attended over 100 of the former No Doubt singer’s shows. “The thing is, is that I am basically Dory and I don’t remember anything that happened to me before so she’s for sure going to win,” Stefani predicted before Kimmel kicked off the contest.

Gwen must be terrible to talk to at a bar. She obviously isn’t a fan of herself if she can lose a game show where the topic of focus is answering questions about herself. Her No Doubt days must have been fueled by drugs if she was mentally checked out for most of it. She should probably check if her accountant cheated her out of a few checks as well since her soul was just a passenger in a very bangable body that forgot to flip on the record button. She’s an example why rockstars shouldn’t take Rohypnol recreationally.