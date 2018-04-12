Kylie Jenner – All Eyes Back On My Gross Butt

hump day A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 11, 2018 at 12:09pm PDT

Beast Kardashian’s choice in men who are either coke heads or serial cheaters is just the buzz-worthy boost her career needed, and now she’s all set to eclipse her brothel mates as the grossest of them all. But not if Kylie Jenner has anything to say about it. Earlier this year Jenner was at the top of the trash heap for her highly-publicized glamourous unwed basically teen pregnancy, but for all we know she’s flushed the thing down the toilet like a goldfish, because the publicity her baby afforded her has substantially waned.

Tristan Thompson isn’t letting the pregnant mother – Beast Kardashian – of his child get in the way of hooking up with strippers or whatever in New York City, and yesterday’s footage of his makeout sesh with a random woman is grabbing headlines on pretty much every damn publication out there. I heard Highlights Magazine is doing a cover story. How many of Tristan’s whores can you find in the tree?

Kylie Jenner isn’t having it, and yesterday bravely came out as a majestic centaur on Instagram to get all eyes back on her. First Kim, now Kylie. This is going to be such a shot in the arm for the centaur community. Kylie can be seen flashing her haunches in a velour tracksuit, and if you were in need of a laugh today, you should probably leave Jenner a thank you comment. Because this is a damn sideshow.

