McGregor Lets UFC Know They Can Kiss His Blarney Stones

Dana White has been waiting for Conor McGregor to get his shit together for another UFC fight longer than most people have been waiting for Game of Thrones to return. Unfortunately neither has happened yet, and Conor is suffering from a slight setback at the moment. I know, I know, a rowdy, most likely inebriated Irish person is absolutely unheard of, when it comes to brawling in an area further than walking distance of a bar. But McGregor went McApeshit on a bus, tossing moving equipment at the vehicle and threatening a few fighters inside. He was in New York, he could have just as easily enjoyed a Jameson at The Dead Rabbit and called it a day. But White thinks he’s the final boss in Street Fighter and has been antagonizing McGregor to the point of retaliation. And he hit White where it hurts the most, his pockets. Saturday’s UFC 223 is ruined thanks to McGregor. Conor has been cuffed and booked by NYPD hours after the incident.

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor turned himself in to police Thursday and was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief after his role in a fracas that left UFC fighter Michael Chiesa in the hospital with a facial laceration. The incident took place after a media event ahead of Saturday’s UFC 223 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Three matches scheduled for Saturday’s UFC 223 card were scrapped because of the incident, cutting the card to 10 bouts. Chiesa, who was to fight Anthony Pettis, was cut in the face and was in the hospital; he has been deemed unfit to fight by the New York State Athletic Commission and the UFC medical team. Ray Borg, a flyweight who was scheduled to battle Brandon Moreno, also was deemed unfit to fight after suffering corneal abrasions. Artem Lobov, a McGregor friend and ally who was part of the incident, also was pulled from the card.

I never knew anything involving McGregor could be more interesting than his Mayweather fight but that was until there was a victim POV video of Conor throwing a hand truck at them from the outside. That kind of Scorsese shot and camerawork deserves an Oscar. Conor has had a target on his back ever since his match with Floyd. Dana is all about killing the Irishman but McGregor is just as ballsy as Danny Greene, if not more. He allegedly roughed up an Irish mobster in a pub in Dublin. The reports claimed he was in danger but who’s really ever afraid of a criminal organization that takes orders from a guy who looks like he belongs on the Lucky Charms cereal box. The UFC is really turning into the WWE and Dana wants to divert the current course of direction. But at the moment all eyes are on Conor even though he’s still on an unofficial hiatus.





Photo Credit: Conor from Backgrid USA and his hottie GF Dee Devlin from Instagram