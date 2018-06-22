Roseanne Reboot Spinoff Announced

While Roseanne Barr put the “cow” in the “cash cow” that was ABC’s highly successful Roseanne reboot, the network is moving on without her with their newly-announced spinoff series The Connors. Roseanne’s sleep aid usage led to multiple divisive political racially-charged tweets over time – the last one of which was so offensive that it prompted ABC execs to abruptly cancel the Roseanne reboot which first aired in March of 2018.

But after witnessing the success of a show that catered to more conservative audiences than the majority of network programming, ABC wasn’t about to throw in the towel on the nation’s goodwill towards the central poverty and obesity stricken garbage American household, the Connors. Here’s ABC on continuing to allow us the pleasure of spending 30 minutes of our day with a working-class Illinois family living in a dump:

After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family – Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. – grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging, and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.

If you saw Here Comes Honey Boo Boo you know what ABC is talking about. Barr apparently had to give the new series her contractual blessing, stating:

I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne.I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.

Now we just need for one of the remaining stars to have a racist Twitter meltdown, so we can have the reboot of the spinoff. And then the spinoff of the reboot of the spinoff. So on. So forth. The real question I have for network television is – Where’s my Alf reboot? I’m waiting.

Photo Credit: Roseanne star Sarah Chalke from Getty Images / Splash News / ABC