Blind Item: Probably Pussy Posse Member’s Career Destroyed For Being Gay

Starting in the 90’s, under Leonardo DiCaprio’s barely pubescent wings, a group of celebs including David Blain, Kevin Connolly, Lukas Haas, Jay R. Ferguso, and others formed the ultimate Hollywood bad boys club, the Pussy Posse. It was one of those things, like making farting noises with your armpits, that, while cool in the 90’s, didn’t really hold up over time. Although it still exists to some extent. How else did Ethan Suplee get a part in The Wolf of Wall Street?

This Blind Item is undoubtedly about the Pussy Posse, and signs point to the gay actor booted from the club and left to dance for coins at Comic-Con as being Tobey Maguire. And the lez Posse member paraded in to bang a chick could just be Sarah Gilbert. Now if anyone can identify the random ” foreign born A- list actress” forced to sleep with Posse members, we’ll all know the truth about you. That you’re a Pussy Posse member!

An actor all of you know is spilling about his time with his clique that has pushed him out because of his sexuality.

Once you are in this little clique, you usually are in for life. This little acting circle gets you lots and lots of work. You have to bow down to the A+ list actor in charge of it all, and drop everything when he tells you to drop it, but you will get a lot of easy high paid work. You can be the creepiest of creeps when it comes to women and you will not get booted. If you get busted on set getting handsy with someone, there are no issues. That NDA she signed to keep her quiet will be enforced with maximum effect. Sure, if you force yourself on her or something worse, they might have to write a check, but, hey, they all do it, even the married ones, so no getting kicked out of the group. Apparently what will you get booted is if you are gay, unless you are a woman and are willing to do threesomes with any of the actors. That is perfectly acceptable and encouraged. One foreign born A- list actress said when she first encountered the clique while filming a role prior to becoming famous, she thought if she told them she was gay, they would leave her alone. Nope. The next day, they brought a female to her and told her to prove it or she would be fired. Shen then ended up having sex with the woman and two of the actors, both of whom were married. They still are actually.

Our actor says that everything was good as long as he pretended to be straight and talked about his beards. As soon as the former A list mostly movie actor from multiple big films who has seen his career slide to B list since a franchise ended, started talking about a male crush he had on a crew member, the crew member was fired. Our actor has not worked with the clique in several years now, after working on multiple projects. In fact, they spread the word to such an extent, that he has had trouble getting work at all any longer and the former almost A+ lister is now starting to do Comic Cons to make ends meet.

