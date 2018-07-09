Church Worked; Baldwin Let Bieber Put A Ring On It

Justin Bieber has already hit his peak and is at a point in his career where there’s nowhere to go but down. And what better way to celebrate the decline than to marry a model. If he read the disclaimer on the plastic parts belonging to Hailey Baldwin beforehand he would have clearly seen that her use is for erotic purposes only, any type of holy matrimony only voids the warranty. But I wouldn’t expect anything less from a man who traded hit singles on the radio for a new age religious cult. I understand the yearning for repentance after leading almost every 13-year-old girl down the path of privately discovering themselves to your concert posters but turning your life around doesn’t have to mean church and marriage. Just stop doing drugs and get a haircut.

Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin got engaged over the weekend. Social media postings popped up over the weekend saying the pair were spotted in the Bahamas

As reports surfaced that Bieber, 24, had popped the question to the 21-year-old Baldwin during the trip, his father, Jeremy Bieber, set fans to wondering with his own social media post. The Bieb’s mom, Pattie Mallette, tweeted “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love” with no further explanation. Baldwin’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin, tweeted that he and her mother, his wife, Kennya, “Always pray 4 God’s will !!” Someone needs to monitor the amount of edibles Justin is eating. First the cult, then the Matthew McConaughey look from Dazed and Confused, and now he’s marrying a model. The only conclusion here is that no one in his inner circle cares about him. This is a fate I’d wish only on every member from One Direction as Love Yourself is quite a hummable melody when you’re in the solitary confines of your own car.

Stephen Baldwin via Twitter: pic.twitter.com/GXm4w5oUkf — Justin Bieber Crew (@TheJBCrewdotcom) July 8, 2018

[Some Things Have To Be Seen To Be Believed. Go To TMZ To See All The Dirty Details And Much More!]

Photo Credit: The Best Bikini Bod Photos From Hailey Baldwin From MEGA / Instagram