Demi Lovato Overdose Happened After All-Night Party (UPDATE)

Well damn. Demi Lovato always seemed too put together to actually have heroin addiction queued on her disability dance card, but, at least if the reports are true, Lovato did indeed overdose on Wednesday at her mansion in the Hollywood Hills after an all-night well-attended rager. I can’t help but think this would all feel more glamorous if she was… more attractive? As Lovato would say, #sorrynotsorry.

EMTs responded to a medical emergency at Lovato’s house yesterday, and she was rushed to a hospital where she is now lucid and already writing up the experience into a power ballad. Lovato’s reps stated:

Demi is awake and with her family, who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers, and support.

This is all pretty by-the-books celebrity overdose stuff, but the detail that really paints a picture comes from TMZ, which states that the partygoers might have all split after seeing their hostess with the mostest smack overdose, because apparently none of them were in sight when responders came. Just a barely-breathing starlet alone in her Hollywood Hills abode. Or, the partygoers left and then she overdosed afterward. But the first timeline of the events really adds the old Hollywood glam that I was hoping for, so we’ll go with that.

You may remember that Lovato recently opened up at a concert about not really being sober, and, well, the bitch meant it. I’m not ruling out the entire thing as being a publicity stunt, because to be frank, heroin is an appetite suppressant. but just to cover my bases – get well Demi.

UPDATE

We knew the facts didn’t add up. After Demi’s reps stated that some of the details surrounding her hospitalization were false, a beloved source is now claiming that heroin was not indeed involved in the publicity stunt.

Photo Credit: Instagram