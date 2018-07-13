George Clooney Picked A Terrible Way To Attempt Suicide

There’s no better way to shit on your legacy than by attempting to off yourself by driving recklessly on a scooter. Sure, George Clooney will deny suicide was on his mind at the time but anyone doing 60 on a Vespa is just asking for trouble. He was in the Italian area and took the phrase “when in Rome” a little too seriously. He could have literally done anything else if he wanted a firsthand Italian experience. Eat real pizza, hang out at a panini shop, watch futbol, start a criminal enterprise where only close family and other select relatives are allowed to join.

George Clooney‘s scooter accident was way more serious than everyone first thought … because we’ve learned the actor literally became a human projectile after impact. Clooney was doing 60 MPH when a car suddenly pulled in front of him. Clooney was thrown from his bike and his helmet struck the car’s windshield, causing it to shatter. The force of the impact actually broke his helmet. Clooney was hurled TWENTY FEET in the air … he was actually propelled over the car he hit.George, Amal and their twins got outta Dodge 2 days after the crash. It’s clear George is hurting, which is no surprise. He’s in the middle of shooting “Catch-22,” which will reportedly resume filming in Rome. What’s unclear … whether Clooney is going to take some time off to heal before returning to the set.

George needs to understand that vehicles have a hierarchy and scoot scoots are low on the totem pole. The three most disrespected forms of transportation are bikes, scooters, and public. If he wanted to get in touch with his inner Giovanni and used a bike he most likely would have had a parked car open the door on him. Similar accident with slightly less of a risk for permanent paralysis. Or he could have risked the public bus where all of society’s psychos hang out and gamble on being stabbed. All of this could have easily been avoided if he just took a car like everyone else. A scooter accident as the reason for death will never sound great when his grandchildren finally hear how grandpa died.

Photo Credit: Splash News / MEGA / Instagram