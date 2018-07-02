Jessica Simpson Deserves Blame For Being A Bad Mom

Why do people expect so much from celebrities? They’re not real people. You try being a great parent when you can sell out stadiums and have been seen on TV millions of times. The first rule of celebrity parenting is that you’re only supposed to care about your kids when it’s in front of a camera. Because affection only counts if someone is there to see it. Jessica Simpson is a terrible parent. She had the audacity to let her child play in a pool with a waterproof cast covering a broken arm. She received thousands of citations from the online parenting police who enjoy telling other people how they should raise their children.

Days after revealing on social media that Jessica’s son Ace Knute, 5 on Saturday, had broken his arm, the singer, actress and fashion designer shared a video of the little boy having a blast in the pool with dad Eric Johnson. “A broken bone doesn’t hold this kiddo down #waterproofcast #ACEKNUTE,” she captioned the clip. Commenters were quick to jump in with unsolicited criticism. One wrote, “I think any generation would not think it’s a good idea to flip a child around like that with a broken arm lol … that’s just common sense.” “I would say that is not good. The pressure could hurt his break,” another offered, while a third commented, “As someone in healthcare, I’m gonna say that’s not a good idea.”

I feel like Jessica is being attacked because she’s a pop star actually raising her children instead of doing sold out shows for the gambling addicted geriatric community in Las Vegas like Britney Spears. Kids should being doing kid things like having fun in the water. Sure mommy Simpson shows a little bit of ass on Instagram on special occasions but complaining about this incident seems a bit of a stretch. It’s not really a stranger on the internet’s place to tell Jessica what her temporarily handicap child should and should not be doing.

