Brad Is A Deadbeat Dad According To Angelina

Brad Pitt is pretty much a rolling stone. Wherever he lays his Donegal flat cap or fedora is his home. He just makes sure to never set down any of his lids at an orphanage. Because being responsible for kids that he didn’t personally contribute to creating isn’t his cup of tea. Angelina Jolie is accusing Brad of not paying “meaningful” child support. To translate, that’s celebrity for she needs more money to maintain the miniature United Nations committee that’s she’s currently raising in her house. Brad blasted back with his side of the story, stating that he paid over one million dollars and gave her a loan to get a new house. He feels that counts as thinking about the kids, and should be enough to leave him off the hook for mandatory monthly donations to children he couldn’t care less about.

Angelina Jolie is hitting back at ex Brad Pitt after he claimed she made recent court filings over child support in an “effort to manipulate the media.” Jolie indicated in a court filing Tuesday that Pitt has not been paying “meaningful” child support during their separation. The actor responded with his own court filing stating he had paid over $1.3 million to provide for the actress and their six children, as well as a loan of $8 million to help her purchase her current home.“Following the incident of September 2016, Angelina and the children needed to move from the family home, which Brad chose to keep, including all of its contents,” she said.

Samantha Bley DeJean, Jolie’s attorney:

According to her attorney, Jolie “is asking Brad to pay 50% of the children’s expenses,” but that the actor “has not” paid his share. “Angelina has had to shoulder the majority of those without his contribution for the past two years,” Bley DeJean said. “Child support is not optional in California.” “Typically a father of means would pay these expenses voluntarily without the need for a request or court order. We are hopeful that this can be resolved without further delay or posturing,” she continued. The Oscar-winning actress said in her filing she intends to seek out “retroactive child support” from her ex.

Angelina is doing her best to guilt trip Brad into paying up. But I doubt that a man who has kept the family home, kicked out his crazy wife along with his shared litter of children, caves in to a conscience. Brad’s probably not a bad guy, but Jolie bringing home a stray child everyday is possibly what drove these two to be so hostile towards each other. If you look into Angelina’s eyes, she looks insane. Like she’s not all there and the type of woman to completely ignore a man using his safe word during extreme sex. She’s possibly unhappy with the interest rate that Brad is charging her and would like to recoup her funds from him any way possible.

[All The Latest Stories From Brangelina Right Over Here At TMZ]

Photo Credit: Angelina Jolie from Instagram / Getty Images / Splash News